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Sports

Staal's acrobatic backhand shot gives Hurricanes win over Golden Knights, ties Stanley Cup Final

W.G. Ramirez

Associated Press

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Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, right, celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart is scored on by Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal chose the simple approach to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with Carolina trailing in the best-of-seven series.

But, the 20-year veteran’s game-winning goal Tuesday night was anything but simple. Then again, considering how he has played against the Vegas Golden Knights in this series, perhaps it was.

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With the game tied at 3 in the third period, Staal’s sprawling backhand shot while in mid-air with 13:29 left beat Vegas' Carter Hart and found the back of the net for his second score of the game, and it held up as the winner in the 5-3 victory.

The series is tied at 2 and returns to Carolina for Game 5 on Thursday.

Staal, who has five goals in the series, became the first player since Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders in 1982 to score a goal in each of the first four games of the final.

Staal also tied the second-longest playoff goal streak in franchise history, behind teammate Logan Stankoven, who set the record at five earlier this postseason.

Staal has 11 points in these playoffs, including seven goals.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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