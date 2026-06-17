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Golden Knights promote Ryan Craig to head coach from AHL

Mark Anderson

Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights players watch from the bench during the third period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAS VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted Ryan Craig to head coach, replacing John Tortorella, the club announced Wednesday.

Craig has been the organization's American Hockey League coach in Henderson, Nevada.

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Craig will address reporters on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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