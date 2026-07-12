Haeran Ryu beats Brooke Henderson in playoff to win Evian Championship for 2nd straight major title

Haeran Ryu, of South Korea, plays on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS – Haeran Ryu birdied the first hole of a playoff with Brooke Henderson to win the Evian Championship on Sunday for a second straight major title in the space of three weeks.

The South Korean golfer backed up her victory at the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 29 and said she was living “a dream right now.”

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Ryu (level-par 71) and Henderson (7-under 64) finished on 19-under par for the week at Evian Golf Resort, with Henderson making three eagles in her final round as she sought a third major title of her career. They included a hole-in-one at No. 8 and an eagle at No. 18 that got the 2022 champion into the playoff.

They went back up No. 18, Henderson had to lay up after pulling her drive, and she wound up making par.

Ryu, who shot 60 on Saturday for the lowest round at a major, rolled in a birdie putt from three feet to ensure there would be double major winners in the same year for the first time in women’s golf.

No. 1-ranked Nelly Korda won the first two majors of 2026 — the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

“Before these three weeks, I didn’t have a major championship — now two in a row,” the 25-year-old Ryu said. “I am so happy, I can't believe it.”

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf