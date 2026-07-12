Prince William joins wife Kate in star-studded Royal Box for Wimbledon final

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)

LONDON – Prince William joined his wife Kate and two of their children for the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday in a star-studded Royal Box that also included actors Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller.

Kate, who wore a dress in Wimbledon green, is the patron of the All England Club and will present the trophy to the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. She also handed out the trophy to women's winner Linda Noskova on Saturday, but was not joined by any family members.

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The couple's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also attended Sunday's match. All four were on hand to watch Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final.

Other dignitaries in the Royal Box included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi.

Former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek, Jan Kodes and Stan Smith were also in attendance.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis