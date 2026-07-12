Skip to main content
Rain icon
86º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Gulf moisture fuels daily rain chances through midweek
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Woman dead after vehicle hit her while crossing South Side road, SAPD says
Viewers share photos, videos of heavy downpours and street flooding in San Antonio
2 new University Health hospitals placed in growing areas of Bexar County deemed ‘healthcare deserts’
Mother wanted in connection with AMBER Alert hospitalized, SAPD says search for baby underway on South Side
Both engines flamed out before small jet crashed in June on Texas highway, NTSB report says
3 detention officers accused of improper sexual activity with inmate in Guadalupe County

Sports

Prince William joins wife Kate in star-studded Royal Box for Wimbledon final

Associated Press

1 / 5
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
Actor Dustin Hoffman, left and Singer- songwriter Raye watches play in the women's doubles final final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Actor Nicole Kidman, right, and fashion editor Anna Wintour watche play in the women's doubles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, shakes hands with Court Coverer Martha Pearce as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
Kate, Princess of Wales wave as she walks with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William towards Centre Court for the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PA Wire

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)

LONDON – Prince William joined his wife Kate and two of their children for the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday in a star-studded Royal Box that also included actors Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller.

Kate, who wore a dress in Wimbledon green, is the patron of the All England Club and will present the trophy to the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. She also handed out the trophy to women's winner Linda Noskova on Saturday, but was not joined by any family members.

Recommended Videos

The couple's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also attended Sunday's match. All four were on hand to watch Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final.

Other dignitaries in the Royal Box included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi.

Former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek, Jan Kodes and Stan Smith were also in attendance.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.