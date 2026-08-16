UTSA football leans on experience with NCAA’s ‘oldest’ roster

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is leaning on a unique stat to kick off the season: the oldest roster in college football.

At the start of the preseason, the average age of the Roadrunners is 21.02 years, making them the NCAA’s “oldest” team.

“It’s a lot of older guys,” offensive lineman Darrell Jones said. “A lot of guys coming together that have experience.”

“It’s funny to us,” linebacker Brandon Tucker said Saturday. “A lot of our team, we’ve been through this already, and we all have one goal, and that’s to win.”

While there has been a lot of new faces in the locker room, quarterback Owen McCown said it has been helpful to line up with guys who have played college football at the Division I level before.

“We have a lot of maturity on this team,” said McCown. “Our one goal is to win that conference championship.”

The Roadrunners will kick off their season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, against UTRGV in the Alamodome.

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