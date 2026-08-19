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Sports

Smithson Valley Rangers rally past Brandeis Broncos in four-set thriller

The Broncos (6-4) will face Pieper next at home. The Rangers (6-2) will host Hendrickson in their next competition.

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Smithson Valley volleyball was down the road at Brandeis High School taking on the Broncos, who were looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brandeis was down a set as the teams played the second. Olivia Barber posted up and struck it down. The Broncos tried to stay in it, and Allison Rodgers, the Broncos’ official hype gal, was right there for the celebration.

Still in the second set, Brandeis had the serve. Rangers’ Emma Feomaia set up Anijah Pearson, who found the gap and slammed it down. Smithson Valley led 18-16 in the second set.

The Broncos won the third set, but the Rangers wouldn’t let up. Victoria Jaster came through with the kill that sealed the Rangers’ win in the fourth set.

The Smithson Valley Rangers gained a three-game win-streak after taking down the Broncos in the fourth set.

The Broncos will face Pieper next at home. The Rangers will host Hendrickson in their next competition.

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