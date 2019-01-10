Nelson Wolff Stadium to get facility upgrades as Missions move to Triple A

SAN ANTONIO - Nelson Wolff Stadium is set to receive significant upgrades as the San Antonio Missions make the move to Triple A baseball.

The San Antonio City Council approved improvements to the stadium on Thursday so the facility could meet the requirements for Triple A baseball.

The Missions are moving to Triple A next season after decades in Double A.

The Missions have played their home games at Wolff Stadium since 1994, but the team's ownership group has said drastic improvements would need to be made to the facilities.

A new stadium has not publicly been discussed by the team or city leaders.

Under Thursday's agreement, the council will pay $364,000 to the Missions toward the cost of improvements to the stadium clubhouse, including home and visitor dugout improvements and batting cage improvements.

A total of $239,000 of that amount from the city is from the Wolff Stadium Building Fund and $125,000 from the Hotel Occupancy Tax Renewal and Improvement Fund.

That amount from the city reflects 70 percent of the project costs. The Missions are expected to put in the other 30 percent needed for the upgrades.

The total costs for the upgrades was an estimated $520,000.

