KSAT’s Big Game Coverage to stream 12 high school football playoff games for first round of playoffs

Choose between up to a dozen live games at one time with KSAT's Big Game Coverage streams.

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions are ready for the high school football playoffs!

This Thursday and Friday, a dozen high school football playoff games in San Antonio and across South Texas will be broadcast on KSAT’s BGC app for the first round.

You can stream the games free of charge by joining KSAT’s free membership program, KSAT Insiders. Here is the coverage schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 11

SA Veterans at Pflugerville Weiss - 6:30 AIR, 7:00 KICK (audio only)

Boerne vs Canyon Lake - 6:30 AIR, 7:00 KICK (audio only)

Falls City vs La Pryor - 6:30 AIR, 7:00 KICK (audio only)

Friday, Nov. 12

New Braunfels vs Johnson - 7:00 AIR, 7:05 KICK (MeTV and BGC app)

Brandeis vs Steele - 6:50 AIR, 7:00 KICK (video stream)

East Central vs Reagan - 6:50 AIR, 7:00 KICK (video stream)

Laredo United vs Brennan - 6:50 AIR, 7:00 KICK (video stream)

Edcouch-Elsa at Alamo Heights - 6:50 AIR, 7:00 KICK (video stream)

Somerset vs Fredericksburg - 6:50 AIR, 7:00 KICK (video stream)

Navarro vs Smithville 7:20 AIR, 7:30 KICK (video stream)

Del Rio vs Taft - 7:20 AIR, 7:30 KICK (video stream)

Mercedes vs Boerne Champion - 6:30 AIR, 7:00 KICK (audio only)

The Big Game Coverage streams are just one of the many free benefits that are exclusive to KSAT Insiders. See all the benefits below:

🏈 Stream 100+ high school football games

🔗 Personal connections with KSAT’s on-air talent

✨ Exclusive experiences with other Insiders

🎉 Early invites to KSAT events and contests

🔓 Exclusive local content

📩 Insider-only newsletter

📸 KSAT Connect

Join the conversation on 📸 KSAT.com 🗣️

💻 Customizable profile page accessible only by KSAT Insiders

So whether you’re interested in joining the free program for the exclusive local content, the fun, the community or simply because you want to support local journalism, we’d love to welcome you. And we’ll continue to roll out new benefits based on your feedback.

Join KSAT Insider for free by registering an account and verifying your email here.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 6:

How to join KSAT Insider

Becoming a member is a simple process that requires an email address, a user name and a password on the main Insider page. Once you verify your email, you will immediately unlock all the exclusive benefits.

You can access the sign-up page in the top right-hand corner of any page on KSAT.com. Once you register, that’s also where you will access your personalized profile page.

If you have any questions or feedback about the program, please email us at insider@ksat.com.