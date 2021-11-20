Brandeis volleyball tops Bridgeland 3-1, will play for UIL Class 6A State title

SAN ANTONIO – In their first UIL State appearance, the Brandeis volleyball team defeated Bridgeland 3-1 in Friday afternoon’s Class 6A semifinal, punching their tickets to Saturday’s championship match.
WATCH: @CoachMMWilliams, @carleepharris12, @GibsonJalyn and @EmmaHalstead9 reflect on @BrandeisVB08's semifinal victory and the @BroncosBrandeis community that traveled 5 hours to watch their first #UILState match! #KSATsports @NISDBrandeis @NISD_Athletics @NISD pic.twitter.com/1Wj2DzzjV3— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) November 20, 2021
