Brandeis volleyball tops Bridgeland 3-1, will play for UIL Class 6A State title

In their first UIL State appearance, the Brandeis volleyball team defeated Bridgeland 3-1 in Friday afternoon’s Class 6A semifinal, punching their tickets to Saturday’s championship match.

SAN ANTONIO – In their first UIL State appearance, the Brandeis volleyball team defeated Bridgeland 3-1 in Friday afternoon’s Class 6A semifinal, punching their tickets to Saturday’s championship match.

Full Highlights and Reaction coming up later tonight on the Nightbeat and right here on this webpage!

MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE