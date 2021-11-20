50º

Brandeis volleyball tops Bridgeland 3-1, will play for UIL Class 6A State title

Broncos win first two sets, use fourth-set surge to clinch first state victory

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Volleyball, Brandeis, San Antonio, Carlee Pharris, Jalyn Gibson
In their first UIL State appearance, the Brandeis volleyball team defeated Bridgeland 3-1 in Friday afternoon’s Class 6A semifinal, punching their tickets to Saturday’s championship match.

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

