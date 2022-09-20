BGC High School Football Week 4 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the fourth week of high school football - September 15, 16, 17 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME BRENNAN 54 TAFT 13 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

LANIER 16 EDISON 20 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

JUNCTION 20 CROSS PLAINS 35 FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II 14 ST. DOMINIC SAVIO 27 FINAL

COLEMAN 6 LLANO 31 FINAL

UVALDE 23 CRYSTAL CITY 14 FINAL

BEN BOLT 32 CHARLOTTE 38 FINAL

KERRVILLE TIVY 28 MARBLE FALLS 21 FINAL

STEELE 35 MIDLAND LEGACY 28 FINAL/OT ASTOUND BROADBAND STADIUM

LOCKHART 42 DAVENPORT 62 FINAL

KARNES CITY 12 MARION 35 FINAL

SAM HOUSTON 20 HARLANDALE 22 FINAL HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

BRANDEIS 33 LEE 3 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

BLANCO 26 BOERNE GENEVA 7 FINAL

PIEPER 0 HALLETTSVILLE 25 FINAL

POTEET 29 PEARSALL 30 FINAL

HONDO 6 DEVINE 34 FINAL

SOUTH SAN 19 SW LEGACY 45 FINAL

COLE 20 BANDERA 42 FINAL

CORNERSTONE 28 MIDLAND CHRISTIAN 21 FINAL

D'HANIS 17 AUSTIN BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN 14 FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY 38 LAREDO MARTIN 0 FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN 7 SEGUIN 39 FINAL

NAVARRO 14 LA VERNIA 40 FINAL

MCCOLLUM 7 ALAMO HEIGHTS 56 FINAL OREM STADIUM

JUDSON 23 HUTTO 24 FINAL HUTTO HIGH SCHOOL

CLARK 45 MARSHALL 7 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

SMITHSON VALLEY 21 WAGNER 13 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 27 FLORESVILLE 0 FINAL

LAREDO UNITED 14 CLEMENS 37 FINAL LEHNHOFF STADIUM

MEMORIAL 7 ANTONIAN 35 FINAL FERRARA STADIUM

EAST CENTRAL 27 DEL RIO 7 FINAL

PFLUGERVILLE WEISS 49 NEW BRAUNFELS 42 F/OT UNICORN STADIUM

KENNEDY 0 RANDOLPH 35 FINAL RANDOLPH AFB

BOERNE 52 GREGORY PORTLAND 27 FINAL

ROOSEVELT 14 MADISON 42 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

MACARTHUR 14 BUDA HAYS 57 FINAL SHELTON STADIUM

BRACKENRIDGE 28 JEFFERSON 34 F/OT ALAMO STADIUM

SOUTHWEST 7 SOUTHSIDE 20 FINAL

STEVENS 56 HOLMES 6 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

FALLS CITY 14 FLATONIA 42 FINAL

SCHULENBURG 0 POTH 55 FINAL

SHINER 49 EAST BERNARD 7 FINAL

CUERO 8 CC CALALLEN 24 FINAL

YORKTOWN 7 STOCKDALE 33 FINAL

CENTER POINT 17 HARPER 21 FINAL

PLEASANTON 37 GONZALES 14 FINAL

BOERNE CHAMPION 32 NB CANYON 49 FINAL COUGAR STADIUM

COMFORT 24 BRACKETT 58 FINAL

YMLA 45 MANOR NEW TECH 30 FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL 31 CANYON LAKE 28 FINAL

SOMERSET 43 BEEVILLE JONES 22 FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG 14 WIMBERLEY 17 FINAL

BROOKS ACADEMY 13 SAINT MARY'S HALL 59 FINAL

O'CONNOR 24 HARLAN 14 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

HIGHLANDS 40 BURBANK 21 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN 49 JOHN JAY 7 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

CHURCHILL 17 JOHNSON 30 FINAL HEROES STADIUM



