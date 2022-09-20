92º

LIVE

Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Week 4 Final Scores

Final scores from September 15 ,16, 17 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules, High School Football
(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for the fourth week of high school football - September 15, 16, 17 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
BRENNAN
54
TAFT
13
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

LANIER
16
EDISON
20
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

JUNCTION
20
CROSS PLAINS
35
FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
14
ST. DOMINIC SAVIO
27
FINAL

COLEMAN
6
LLANO
31
FINAL

UVALDE
23
CRYSTAL CITY
14
FINAL

BEN BOLT
32
CHARLOTTE
38
FINAL

KERRVILLE TIVY
28
MARBLE FALLS
21
FINAL

STEELE
35
MIDLAND LEGACY
28
FINAL/OT      ASTOUND BROADBAND STADIUM

LOCKHART
42
DAVENPORT
62
FINAL

KARNES CITY
12
MARION
35
FINAL

SAM HOUSTON
20
HARLANDALE
22
FINAL      HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

BRANDEIS
33
LEE
3
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

BLANCO
26
BOERNE GENEVA
7
FINAL

PIEPER
0
HALLETTSVILLE
25
FINAL

POTEET
29
PEARSALL
30
FINAL

HONDO
6
DEVINE
34
FINAL

SOUTH SAN
19
SW LEGACY
45
FINAL

COLE
20
BANDERA
42
FINAL

CORNERSTONE
28
MIDLAND CHRISTIAN
21
FINAL

D'HANIS
17
AUSTIN BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN
14
FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY
38
LAREDO MARTIN
0
FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN
7
SEGUIN
39
FINAL

NAVARRO
14
LA VERNIA
40
FINAL

MCCOLLUM
7
ALAMO HEIGHTS
56
FINAL      OREM STADIUM

JUDSON
23
HUTTO
24
FINAL      HUTTO HIGH SCHOOL

CLARK
45
MARSHALL
7
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

SMITHSON VALLEY
21
WAGNER
13
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC
27
FLORESVILLE
0
FINAL

LAREDO UNITED
14
CLEMENS
37
FINAL      LEHNHOFF STADIUM

MEMORIAL
7
ANTONIAN
35
FINAL      FERRARA STADIUM

EAST CENTRAL
27
DEL RIO
7
FINAL

PFLUGERVILLE WEISS
49
NEW BRAUNFELS
42
F/OT      UNICORN STADIUM

KENNEDY
0
RANDOLPH
35
FINAL      RANDOLPH AFB

BOERNE
52
GREGORY PORTLAND
27
FINAL

ROOSEVELT
14
MADISON
42
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

MACARTHUR
14
BUDA HAYS
57
FINAL      SHELTON STADIUM

BRACKENRIDGE
28
JEFFERSON
34
F/OT      ALAMO STADIUM

SOUTHWEST
7
SOUTHSIDE
20
FINAL

STEVENS
56
HOLMES
6
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

FALLS CITY
14
FLATONIA
42
FINAL

SCHULENBURG
0
POTH
55
FINAL

SHINER
49
EAST BERNARD
7
FINAL

CUERO
8
CC CALALLEN
24
FINAL

YORKTOWN
7
STOCKDALE
33
FINAL

CENTER POINT
17
HARPER
21
FINAL

PLEASANTON
37
GONZALES
14
FINAL

BOERNE CHAMPION
32
NB CANYON
49
FINAL      COUGAR STADIUM

COMFORT
24
BRACKETT
58
FINAL

YMLA
45
MANOR NEW TECH
30
FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL
31
CANYON LAKE
28
FINAL

SOMERSET
43
BEEVILLE JONES
22
FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG
14
WIMBERLEY
17
FINAL

BROOKS ACADEMY
13
SAINT MARY'S HALL
59
FINAL

O'CONNOR
24
HARLAN
14
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

HIGHLANDS
40
BURBANK
21
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN
49
JOHN JAY
7
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

CHURCHILL
17
JOHNSON
30
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

