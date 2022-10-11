85º

Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Week 7 Final Scores

Final scores from Oct. 6,7, and 8 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules, High School Football
(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for the seventh week of high school football - October 6, 7, and 8 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
ANTONIAN
35
THE VILLAGE SCHOOL
0
FINAL

ST. THOMAS
35
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
18
FINAL      BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

SA CORNERSTONE
7
AUSTIN BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN
47
FINAL

LLANO
21
RANDOLPH
14
FINAL      RANDOLPH AFB

STOCKDALE
56
JUNCTION
6
FINAL

VICTORIA ST. JOSEPH
30
SA CHRISTIAN
42
FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL
49
LIBERTY HILL
56
FINAL

BRENNAN
33
WARREN
30
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

INGRAM MOORE
13
LULING
47
FINAL

CHURCHILL
10
BRANDEIS
21
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

BLANCO
6
MARION
48
FINAL

KERRVILLE TIVY
54
PIEPER
30
FINAL

CARRIZO SPRINGS
27
PEARSALL
28
FINAL

LAREDO MARTIN
7
SW LEGACY
41
FINAL      SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

LAREDO CIGARROA
7
SOUTHSIDE
27
FINAL      SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

LAREDO ALEXANDER
24
EAGLE PASS
35
FINAL

DEL RIO
20
LAREDO JOHNSON
7
FINAL      LAREDO SAC

EAGLE PASS WINN
17
SOUTH SAN
40
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM

LAREDO NIXON
14
MEDINA VALLEY
35
FINAL      PANTHER STADIUM

ROCKPORT-FULTON
32
PLEASANTON
31
F/OT

SABINAL
41
LA PRYOR
12
FINAL

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN
14
LA VERNIA
35
FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN
0
SMITHSON VALLEY
48
FINAL      RANGER STADIUM

CENTER POINT
12
CHARLOTTE
52
FINAL

D'HANIS
27
BRACKETT
30
FINAL

NB CANYON
44
BUDA HAYS
41
FINAL      SHELTON STADIUM

BEEVILLE JONES
24
FLORESVILLE
17
FINAL

BOERNE CHAMPION
21
SEGUIN
42
FINAL

KENEDY
66
BLOOMINGTON
50
FINAL

YORKTOWN
20
FALLS CITY
48
FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG
36
MEMORIAL
0
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

UVALDE
7
BOERNE
62
FINAL      BOERNE ISD STADIUM

MADISON
10
REAGAN
52
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

POTEET
27
LYTLE
7
FINAL

YMLA
0
DEVINE
56
FINAL

SAM HOUSTON
7
LANIER
8
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

BRACKENRIDGE
20
EDISON
16
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

JOURDANTON
39
HONDO
21
FINAL

COTULLA
19
CRYSTAL CITY
8
FINAL

HOLY CROSS
41
SHINER ST. PAUL
7
FINAL

HIGHLANDS
28
HARLANDALE
45
FINAL      HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS
0
POTH
77
FINAL

JARRELL
14
WIMBERLEY
73
FINAL

SHINER
67
THREE RIVERS
7
FINAL

HARPER
0
JOHNSON CITY
35
FINAL

NAVARRO
42
LAGO VISTA
21
FINAL

CLEMENS
24
SAN MARCOS
28
FINAL      RATTLER STADIUM

EAST CENTRAL
0
JUDSON
44
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

NEW BRAUNFELS
24
STEELE
42
FINAL      LEHNHOFF STADIUM

TAYLOR
29
DAVENPORT
32
FINAL      DAVENPORT STADIUM

NATALIA
24
KARNES CITY
19
FINAL

NIXON-SMILEY
38
DILLEY
19
FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
36
NB CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
14
FINAL

KENNEDY
0
SOMERSET
53
FINAL      BULLDOG STADIUM

TMI
48
ST. ANTHONY
13
FINAL

TAFT
41
STEVENS
35
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

LEE
13
MARSHALL
34
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

JOHN JAY
12
HOLMES
7
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter