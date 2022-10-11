BGC High School Football Week 7 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the seventh week of high school football - October 6, 7, and 8 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME ANTONIAN 35 THE VILLAGE SCHOOL 0 FINAL

ST. THOMAS 35 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 18 FINAL BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

SA CORNERSTONE 7 AUSTIN BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN 47 FINAL

LLANO 21 RANDOLPH 14 FINAL RANDOLPH AFB

STOCKDALE 56 JUNCTION 6 FINAL

VICTORIA ST. JOSEPH 30 SA CHRISTIAN 42 FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL 49 LIBERTY HILL 56 FINAL

BRENNAN 33 WARREN 30 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

INGRAM MOORE 13 LULING 47 FINAL

CHURCHILL 10 BRANDEIS 21 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

BLANCO 6 MARION 48 FINAL

KERRVILLE TIVY 54 PIEPER 30 FINAL

CARRIZO SPRINGS 27 PEARSALL 28 FINAL

LAREDO MARTIN 7 SW LEGACY 41 FINAL SOUTHWEST LEGACY STADIUM

LAREDO CIGARROA 7 SOUTHSIDE 27 FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

LAREDO ALEXANDER 24 EAGLE PASS 35 FINAL

DEL RIO 20 LAREDO JOHNSON 7 FINAL LAREDO SAC

EAGLE PASS WINN 17 SOUTH SAN 40 FINAL BOBCAT STADIUM

LAREDO NIXON 14 MEDINA VALLEY 35 FINAL PANTHER STADIUM

ROCKPORT-FULTON 32 PLEASANTON 31 F/OT

SABINAL 41 LA PRYOR 12 FINAL

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 14 LA VERNIA 35 FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN 0 SMITHSON VALLEY 48 FINAL RANGER STADIUM

CENTER POINT 12 CHARLOTTE 52 FINAL

D'HANIS 27 BRACKETT 30 FINAL

NB CANYON 44 BUDA HAYS 41 FINAL SHELTON STADIUM

BEEVILLE JONES 24 FLORESVILLE 17 FINAL

BOERNE CHAMPION 21 SEGUIN 42 FINAL

KENEDY 66 BLOOMINGTON 50 FINAL

YORKTOWN 20 FALLS CITY 48 FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG 36 MEMORIAL 0 FINAL EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

UVALDE 7 BOERNE 62 FINAL BOERNE ISD STADIUM

MADISON 10 REAGAN 52 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

POTEET 27 LYTLE 7 FINAL

YMLA 0 DEVINE 56 FINAL

SAM HOUSTON 7 LANIER 8 FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

BRACKENRIDGE 20 EDISON 16 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

JOURDANTON 39 HONDO 21 FINAL

COTULLA 19 CRYSTAL CITY 8 FINAL

HOLY CROSS 41 SHINER ST. PAUL 7 FINAL

HIGHLANDS 28 HARLANDALE 45 FINAL HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS 0 POTH 77 FINAL

JARRELL 14 WIMBERLEY 73 FINAL

SHINER 67 THREE RIVERS 7 FINAL

HARPER 0 JOHNSON CITY 35 FINAL

NAVARRO 42 LAGO VISTA 21 FINAL

CLEMENS 24 SAN MARCOS 28 FINAL RATTLER STADIUM

EAST CENTRAL 0 JUDSON 44 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

NEW BRAUNFELS 24 STEELE 42 FINAL LEHNHOFF STADIUM

TAYLOR 29 DAVENPORT 32 FINAL DAVENPORT STADIUM

NATALIA 24 KARNES CITY 19 FINAL

NIXON-SMILEY 38 DILLEY 19 FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II 36 NB CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14 FINAL

KENNEDY 0 SOMERSET 53 FINAL BULLDOG STADIUM

TMI 48 ST. ANTHONY 13 FINAL

TAFT 41 STEVENS 35 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

LEE 13 MARSHALL 34 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

JOHN JAY 12 HOLMES 7 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM



