Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Week 9 Final Scores

Final scores from Oct. 20, 21, and 22 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for the eighth week of high school football - October 20, 21, and 22 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
BRENNAN
69
SOTOMAYOR
7
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

SOUTHWEST
41
SOUTH SAN
25
FINAL

SOUTHSIDE
36
LAREDO MARTIN
6
FINAL      SHIRLEY FIELD, LAREDO

BUDA HAYS
21
WAGNER
42
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

CARRIZO SPRINGS
26
YMLA
27
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

O'CONNOR
31
STEVENS
35
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

MCCOLLUM
14
JEFFERSON
28
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

AUSTIN REGENTS
63
ST. ANTHONY
7
FINAL

INGRAM MOORE
13
MARION
41
FINAL

SAN MARCOS
35
JUDSON
55
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

D'HANIS
7
SABINAL
28
FINAL

ROOSEVELT
29
CLARK
34
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

VICTORIA ST. JOSEPH
49
TMI
35
FINAL

AUSTIN ST. MICHAELS
34
SA CHRISTIAN
24
FINAL      HOTCHKISS MEMORIAL FIELD

MASON
60
JUNCTION
0
FINAL

LLANO
17
BLANCO
6
FINAL

VETERANS MEMORIAL
42
PIEPER
28
FINAL      WARRIOR COLISEUM

BASTROP CEDAR CREEK
10
KERRVILLE TIVY
35
FINAL      ANTLER STADIUM

LOCKHART
35
BASTROP
31
FINAL      BASTROP MEMORIAL STADIUM

DEVINE
42
BANDERA
14
FINAL

TOMBALL CONCORDIA
27
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
35
FINAL      BOB BENSON '66 STADIUM

ANTONIAN
41
HOUSTON ST. PIUS X
15
FINAL

EAGLE PASS WINN
0
SW LEGACY
24
FINAL      SOUTHWEST ISD STADIUM

CENTER POINT
32
LA PRYOR
30
FINAL

LA VERNIA
21
PLEASANTON
14
FINAL

ROCKPORT-FULTON
21
FLORESVILLE
35
FINAL

BOERNE CHAMPION
0
SMITHSON VALLEY
49
FINAL

MEMORIAL
0
SOMERSET
70
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM

LOUISE
0
YORKTOWN
55
FINAL

SNOOK
21
FALLS CITY
59
FINAL

FREDERICKSBURG
32
UVALDE
14
FINAL      HONEY BOWL

BOERNE
49
KENNEDY
7
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

MACARTHUR
28
KYLE LEHMAN
24
FINAL      SHELTON STADIUM

MADISON
56
LEE
7
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

CHURCHILL
7
REAGAN
44
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

HIGHLANDS
20
LANIER
21
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

BRACKENRIDGE
24
SAM HOUSTON
27
F/OT      ALAMO STADIUM

POTEET
0
JOURDANTON
46
FINAL

CRYSTAL CITY
7
HONDO
35
FINAL

LYTLE
0
COTULLA
6
FINAL

HOLY CROSS
38
SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
10
FINAL

COLE
7
RANDOLPH
49
FINAL      RANDOLPH AFB

BURBANK
32
HARLANDALE
22
FINAL      HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

HARLAN
47
JOHN JAY
27
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

MARBLE FALLS
26
TAYLOR
42
FINAL

GONZALES
52
SMITHVILLE
44
FINAL

COMFORT
34
DILLEY
20
FINAL

CUERO
77
CALDWELL
0
FINAL

HARPER
6
STOCKDALE
53
FINAL

NAVARRO
14
WIMBERLEY
21
FINAL

NB CANYON
27
SEGUIN
14
FINAL      MATADOR STADIUM

CLEMENS
21
NEW BRAUNFELS
38
FINAL

EAST CENTRAL
3
STEELE
49
FINAL      LEHNHOFF STADIUM

NIXON-SMILEY
41
SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS
0
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM

LAMPASAS
34
DAVENPORT
55
FINAL

NATALIA
0
POTH
49
FINAL

SHINER
27
REFUGIO
38
FINAL

KENEDY
33
SKIDMORE-TYNAN
32
FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS
69
EDISON
7
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

DEL RIO
27
LAREDO UNITED
28
FINAL      LAREDO SAC

JOHNSON
41
MARSHALL
20
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

TAFT
65
HOLMES

