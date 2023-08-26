Jefferson QB Amonte Carter named Davis Law Firm Player of the game in 25-14 win over Uvalde

Jefferson Mustang head football coach Ed Cardenas and Player of the Game, quarterback Amonte Carter, talk about their big win over the Uvalde Coyotes.

SAN ANTONIO – Jefferson senior quarterback Amonte Carter rushed for 100 yards and had two touchdowns in a 25-14 season-opening win over Uvalde in Game 2 of the KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic.

Carter for his efforts was named the Davis Law Firm Player of the Game.

“It was good, we came out, we were ready. We were working all summer and we showed them what we had,” Carter said. “We were ready to come out this year, and we want to have a winning season this year.”

Jefferson’s ball-control offense came out and methodically ran through the Coyotes defense on their opening possession, going for 60 yards in nine plays in roughly four minutes to take a 6-0 lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Carter.

A 40-yard rush from Austin Amesquita got the Mustangs in scoring position yet again, with just under nine minutes to go in the second quarter. Carter would complete his only pass of the first half, a three-yard touchdown to Michael Flores to take a 12-0 lead.

“He’s a hell of an athlete,” said Ed Cardenas, Jefferson head coach, about Carter. “He’s a good athlete that people need to recognize, because hes a good ballplayer and he’s not going to come off the field. He makes us better.”

Behind the legs of Carter and senior running back Daniel Araiza, who rushed 16 times for 80 yards and touchdown, the Mustangs took a commanding 18-0 lead at the half after failing on three extra point conversion tries.

Jefferson as a team rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the game, gaining 216 of those yards in the first half, when they seized control of the game.

A fourth-quarter comeback by Uvalde was ultimately halted after a failed onside attempt try, due to an onsides penalty. A 22-yard touchdown run by Uvalde backup quarterback Jett Flores had cut the Mustangs’ lead to one possession, 25-14.

