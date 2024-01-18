Southwest’s ‘star setter’ signs letter of intent for college volleyball

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest High School’s star setter on the historic 2023 volleyball team, Starlett Hoyuela, was joined by family and friends in the main gym to sign her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Southwest.

Hoyuela’s parents and family flanked her as she watched Southwest High School girl’s basketball head coach Catherine Cortez give an emotional speech about how much her graduating setter meant to the program.

After transferring to Southwest High School, Hoyuela became pivotal to the Dragons’ historic 2023 season.

Surpassing 1,000 assists in her career, she finished the 2023 season with 249 digs, 90 aces and 677 assists. Hoyuela was named the District 28-5A Setter of the Year.

She and her Dragons teammates became the first UIL volleyball team ever to go 14-0 undefeated in district play, finishing with a record of 37-5, making them the winningest team in Southwest volleyball history and ending the season as Bi-District Champions.

When she heads to the University of Southwest later this year, she plans to study Psychology and become a mental health counselor.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.