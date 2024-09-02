83º
Big Game Coverage

12′s Top 12: Week 2 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 2 of the 2024 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Judson0-1
11. Sotomayor1-0
10. Harlan1-0
9. Brandeis1-0
8. Johnson1-0
7. New Braunfels1-0
6. Southwest1-0
5. Alamo Heights1-0
4. Pieper1-0
3. Smithson Valley1-0
2. Reagan1-0
1. Steele1-0

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Stockdale1-0
11. Blanco0-1
10. Jourdanton0-1
9. Holy Cross1-0
8. Poth1-0
7. Navarro1-0
6. Somerset1-0
5. Hondo1-0
4. Randolph1-0
3. Bandera1-0
2. La Vernia1-0
1. Davenport1-0

