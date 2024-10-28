Skip to main content
12′s Top 12: Week 10 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 10 of the 2024 high school football season!

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

San Antonio – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Burbank6-2
11. Southwest Legacy7-2
10. Kerrville Tivy6-2
9. Smithson Valley6-2
8. Jay8-0
7. Harlan7-1
6. Johnson7-1
5. Brennan7-1
4. Southwest8-0
3. Alamo Heights9-0
2. Pieper8-0
1. Steele7-1

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Cole5-3
11. Jourdanton5-3
10. Antonian6-2
9. Crystal City6-2
8. Randolph6-2
7. Somerset6-2
6. Devine7-2
5. Canyon Lake6-2
4. Dilley7-1
3. Holy Cross9-0
2. Poth8-0
1. Davenport8-1

