South San Antonio HS boys' basketball prepared for area round of playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – The South San Antonio High School boys' basketball team is making history this season. It is their first year having single-digit losses since 2018.

The Bobcats have a record of 23-6 and just defeated Seguin to be crowned bi-district champions.

The team told KSAT that they have a favorite part of their game plan.

“Our defense is where we all start it off, in practice, getting well prepared for the games that come up and everything,” said senior forward Ethan Munoz.

“We got a very great defensive team, we’re quick on our feet, and coach is always on us,” said senior guard Kaleb Vargas.

“Once we get going, I think we can be a pretty good defensive team with our energy,” said senior center Alonso Munoz. “That’s one of the top things we have going for us.”

The Bobcats’ motivation for playing with a lot of heart and hustle is the South Side community that supports them.

“Most people look at us like they are small, but we just show them who we really are,” said senior guard Kevin Settles. “We may be undersized, some of us, but we got the heart, and we can play.”

“Most people look down on the teams around on the South Side, and they don’t know the true talent that the South Side has,” said Ethan Munoz.

“I think when I look in the stands, and I see all those people, I think that all the work we’ve put in is really for a reason, and they come and support us, and I think that just motivates us to work harder so more people can come show out for our games,” said Alonso Munoz.

The Bobcats’ next game will be the area round of the playoffs against Leander Glenn, which will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Leander Glenn High School.

