SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest boys’ soccer team (20-1) wrapped up their regular season campaign with a dominant performance on Tuesday.

The Dragons put forth a complete team effort en route to a clean sheet with an 8-0 triumph over District 28-5A foe McCollum.

With an impressive 20 wins, Southwest secured a seventh consecutive District 28-5A championship with ease.

Next, the Dragons will begin their quest for a state title with the hopes of making it further than last year’s regional semifinal appearance.