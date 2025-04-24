Johnson High School athletes take next step in their sports careers on signing day

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson Jaguars held one of the biggest signing days of the season, with ten athletes making their dreams come true.

Sport Athlete Name University or College Girls Basketball Ava Mitchell Texas A&M Kingsville Boys soccer Rodolfo Galvan North Greenville University Boys Soccer Andres Lopez Schriener Boys Soccer Leandro Ferreira Soihit Letourneau Boys Soccer Aidan Sanchez Colorado School of the Mines Boys Soccer Jaylen Williams University of the Incarnate Word Boys Soccer Khai Knowles Texas A&M San Antonio Golf Kiera McKie Schreiner University Volleyball Payton Melin Mercyhurst University Bowling Maleena Moreno Western Illinois University

Johnson High School head boys’ soccer coach David Johnson shared what signing day means to him after seeing six of his players participate.

“It is the most rewarding moment as a coach,” said Johnson. “You know, you spend days in the weight room, and you spend hours training, and training, doing things, and so when you finally get to see them go onto the next level, that’s the reward you get as a coach.”

For the players, this moment means everything to the progression of their careers and the families that have supported them along the way.

“I wanted to stay local mainly for my mom because she’s been here the whole time through my whole journey,” said University of the Incarnate Word soccer commit Jaylen Williams. “I think staying here is good so she can watch my journey and watch me continue to get better.”

“Yeah, my plan was to play soccer at the next level, that’s been my goal for a while, and I like challenges, and I really wanna push myself in college academically and on the field,” said Colorado School of Mines soccer commit Aidan Sanchez.

It’s not often that an athlete signs their letter of intent for bowling at the next level. However, Maleena Moreno told KSAT 12 Sports that her journey transitioned from a softball field to a bowling alley.

Moreno earned a scholarship to Western Illinois University.

“I initially wanted to go to school for softball, but then I, like, I changed my mind in my junior year, and I started joining the Johnson Bowling Club, and then I just fell in love, and here I am,” said Moreno. “Pretty exciting, we weren’t really expecting initially for me to go for bowling, and then these past two years have happened, and I just fell in love and we’re really excited to be a Leatherneck.”

