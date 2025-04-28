Dresden Bounds: Pieper’s golf prodigy aims for state championship

SAN ANTONIO – Dresden Bounds, a sophomore at Pieper High School, has taken the high school golf scene by storm.

Since entering the field as a freshman, Bounds has proven herself as an elite competitor, qualifying for the UIL Class 5A State Girls Golf Tournament and earning an impressive runner-up finish.

“Dresden’s one of those once, and I don’t know how many years, kind of individuals,” said Pieper golf head coach Chris Weil. “She not only loves the game and loves being a part of a team, but just works incredibly hard. As good as she is —and she is — she’s one of the best players in the state and in the country right now.

“She sets a standard that is her own through her work ethic, through her dedication, and through her drive. You can’t help but want to be a better player and be a better teammate with an individual like that.”

Now, Bounds is back at state — not only as an individual competitor but also with her team, marking a historic first for the program.

“I’ve always looked forward to competition and states been a goal of mine for a really long time ever since I know I was going to play high school golf,” Bounds said. “I’m just hoping I can stay in the moment and focused on the process to get the outcome that I want.”

Bounds’ talent extends far beyond Texas. According to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rankings, she’s the top girls’ golfer in the state and an astonishing 35th in the world.

Her game knows no boundaries, and the rising star is poised to showcase that on the state stage.

Bounds is coming off a win at the Region IV-5A girls’ golf tournament, where she claimed the individual title and set a course record with rounds of 73-65.

“It was really fun,” Bounds said. “It’s been a goal of mine for a really long time, and it was fun to prove to myself that I could do it.”

“Dresden is amazing,” teammate Alessandra Dimas said. “She’s always pushing us to be with her ... it’s definitely amazing having her on the team and getting to learn from her.”

As Bounds and her teammates prepare to tee off at the Class 5A Girls’ Golf State Tournament, all eyes will be on their performance.

The tournament begins Monday morning at Legacy Hills Golf Club, where Bounds will look to add another chapter to her already remarkable story.

