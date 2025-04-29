Holy Cross High School celebrates student-athletes signing letters of commitment

SAN ANTONIO – Holy Cross High School celebrated eight student-athletes who signed letters of commitment for collegiate athletics Monday afternoon.

It has been a great year for Holy Cross athletics, and these eight seniors played key roles in that success, paving the way for the Knights who will come after them.

Below are the student-athletes who put pen to paper:

Gibby Alvarado - Football - Texas Lutheran University

Nicholas Hall - Football - Schreiner University

Marco Gomez - Football - Schreiner University

Samuel Valenzuela - Football - Nelson University

Aaron Garcia - Basketball - Texas Lutheran University

Vincent Osorio - Track - Dallas Baptist University

Adrian De Los Santos - Track - Texas Lutheran University

Chloe Encino - Cheer - Schreiner University

Hall and Gomez are helping bring back Schreiner football. The school last had a football team in 1956. The football Mountaineers will hold a developmental year in 2025 and full competition in 2026.

