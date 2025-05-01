Madison High School celebrates final signing day of the year

SAN ANTONIO – Madison High School held its last signing day of the year this morning, with eight student-athletes committing to continue their education and play sports at the next level.

Two football players and six soccer players put pen to paper, including:

Luis Briseno – Soccer – Texas Lutheran University (TLU)

Saul Schriber – Soccer – Texas Lutheran University (TLU)

Brandon Gongora – Soccer – Trinity University

Dyllan Mendoza – Soccer – St. Mary’s University – signed with San Antonio FC on an academy agreement

Matthew Espinoza – Soccer – St. Mary’s University

Derek Toney – Soccer – Schreiner University

Elliott Willis – Football – Kansas Wesleyan University

Keith Jones – Football - Coffeyville Community College

Making this day even sweeter, Dyllan Mendoza and Matthew Espinoza will both attend St. Mary’s University.

