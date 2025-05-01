Skip to main content
Madison High School celebrates final signing day of the year

Eight student-athletes commit to colleges

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Madison High School held its last signing day of the year this morning, with eight student-athletes committing to continue their education and play sports at the next level.

Two football players and six soccer players put pen to paper, including:

  • Luis Briseno – Soccer – Texas Lutheran University (TLU)
  • Saul Schriber – Soccer – Texas Lutheran University (TLU)
  • Brandon Gongora – Soccer – Trinity University
  • Dyllan Mendoza – Soccer – St. Mary’s University – signed with San Antonio FC on an academy agreement
  • Matthew Espinoza – Soccer – St. Mary’s University
  • Derek Toney – Soccer – Schreiner University
  • Elliott Willis – Football – Kansas Wesleyan University
  • Keith Jones – Football - Coffeyville Community College

Making this day even sweeter, Dyllan Mendoza and Matthew Espinoza will both attend St. Mary’s University.

