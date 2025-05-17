UIL softball, baseball playoffs: East Central, Jourdanton headline eventful Friday night in South Texas

In a thrilling regional final, the Jourdanton Squaws secured a 2-1 walk-off win against Santa Gertrudis Academy in a one-game matchup, earning their place in the next round of the Class 3A-DII playoffs.

The tightly contested game was decided in the eighth inning by Sydney Floyd’s clutch RBI double, sending the Squaws to the state tournament.

The East Central softball team secured the Class 6A-DI Region IV championship on Friday, with an 11-7 victory over Buda Johnson in Game 2, completing a series sweep.

The Hornets’ triumph at New Braunfels Long Creek earned them a historic berth in the state semifinals.

In a potential close-out game, the Hebronville Longhorns kept their playoff hopes alive with a dramatic 7-3 victory over the Jourdanton Indians in Game 2 of their Class 3A-DII series on Friday night.

Facing elimination, the Longhorns rallied in the seventh inning to overcome a three-run deficit, setting the stage for a decisive Game 3 on Saturday at noon at Tuloso-Midway.

In San Antonio, the Calallen Wildcats delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Uvalde Coyotes 14-4 via run rule in a decisive third-round game of the Class 4A-DI playoffs on Friday night.

