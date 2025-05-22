Jourdanton softball leans on faith in undefeated playoffs, heads to state semifinals for first time

JOURDANTON, Texas – The 2025 Jourdanton Squaws softball team will be the first to etch their names on the regional final plaque in right field at its stadium.

Undefeated in the playoffs, the Squaws have advanced to the Class 3A-DII state semifinals for the first time in program history.

“Our goal is to do our best and obviously win big,” said Squaws junior utility Savanna Schuchart.

The team’s journey to the state semifinals was capped by a thrilling regional final victory against Santa Gertrudis, a team that had long been a challenge for Jourdanton.

Junior Sydney Floyd emerged as the hero, delivering a two-out, walk-off RBI double to right field to secure the win and send the Squaws to state.

“Going to the at-bat, it was really nerve-wracking but also fun,” Floyd said. “I just took a deep breath and took it one pitch at a time. The stands were crazy. Our stands are cheering; their stands are cheering.”

A driving force behind the team’s success this season is the impending retirement of head coach Ruth Mitchell. The Squaws are determined to send her off with a championship ring.

“Lots of warm, warm fuzzies and just truly thankful,” Mitchell said. “It’s been amazing. It’s been a good experience, and Jourdanton’s been very good to me.”

The season didn’t start smoothly for Jourdanton, which struggled with a 5-9 record early on. Doubts lingered about their potential, but the team’s resilience and faith in God made them inevitable.

“It was kind of a shock in the beginning,” said Jourdanton senior pitcher/utility Hailey Sralik. “We were like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ Eventually, we just kept cruising and got better, and through injuries and through all that — we just persevered and knew God had us through all of it.”

“There’s just no giving up,” said Jourdanton junior right fielder Laney Briones. “There’s no stopping us like we do our best no matter what the condition is. It’s God’s plan for whatever we do.”

The Squaws now face Lexington in a best-of-three series, with Game 1 set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in San Marcos.

Stay tuned to KSAT 12 for highlights as Jourdanton continues its historic run.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.