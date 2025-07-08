Skip to main content
East Central hires Aaron Salinas as new head baseball coach

Salinas was most recently on the coaching staff for the 2025 Central Catholic state championship-winning team

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

East Central ISD. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – The East Central baseball program has found its new head coach.

Aaron Salinas has been hired to lead the Hornets program, per the athletic program’s social media.

He comes over to EC from Central Catholic High School, where he was a member of the coaching staff who helped the Buttons to a 2025 TAPPS Division I State Championship.

Before his time at Central Catholic, he helped Warren High School to a district title.

Salinas replaces Hector Delgadillo, who was hired as the head coach at South San Antonio High School in June.

