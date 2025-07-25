Peanut Butter Bowl aims to surpass 2024 collection total this fall

SAN ANTONIO – High school football teams are gearing up for the Peanut Butter Bowl. This annual challenge uses the start of the football season to fight hunger by collecting jars of peanut butter and donations for hunger relief organizations.

“We know that you’re difference makers, you’re not here unless you are, so we know you’re going to make a difference in this world, and we’re excited to see what it is, and you can start with Peanut Butter Bowl,” said Steve Teel, founder of the Peanut Butter Bowl.

On Thursday, the organization held its media day at Alamo Heights High School, marking the start of the press tour across Texas.

The organization and participating high schools hope to surpass last year’s total of 115,000 jars of peanut butter, with more than 25,000 contributed by last year’s winner, Boerne Champion High School.

Ron Rittiman, Alamo Heights’ head football coach, was involved in the event’s first year. It began with just two schools, expanded to 104 last season, and this upcoming season, the organization invited Houston and Dallas area schools to join.

“You know, you never know,” Rittitman said. “It started off as kind of a coffee shop discussion between two or three guys basically, and to see what it’s grown, like I ... sorry about that, man, it just makes you feel good to know that you can be a small part of something.

“That’s just what a great opportunity for so many people, so to see it reach this many campuses now, and it’s growing across the state, man, it just makes you feel good about doing the right thing.”

The first week of the high school football season will take place during the final week of August.

