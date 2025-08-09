Marion football team energized by new coaching staff

MARION, Texas – The Marion Bulldogs held their first practice of the 2025 football season Monday with a new coaching staff and renewed energy.

Joel Call, former assistant coach at Judson High School, took over as head coach after 20 years with the Rockets program.

The Judson alumnus brought some of what he preached at his alma mater to Marion.

The @MarionTx_FB is starting a new era under Head Coach Joel Call will looking to improve on last year’s season where the Bulldogs made it to the second round of the playoffs. 🐶🏈 @Marion_Bulldogs @ksatnews @KsatSportsNow @KSATbgc #THSFB #Texas #Marion pic.twitter.com/hQq4LUs92i — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) August 4, 2025

So, what do the Bulldogs players think of their coaching staff?

“I think that we’ve definitely taken a leap from where we were last year,” senior center Trent Larson said. “Everybody seems to like our new coaches better; we’re really excited for them.”

Senior wide receiver Jaiden Riley admitted he was initially hesitant about the coaching change.

“At first, I was a little bummed, been with the old coaches my whole high school career, Riley said. “But then these guys came in and all of them just been so energetic, positive, and I think it’s a good thing for this program, like they brought a lot of energy.”

Senior quarterback Kade Pape described the transition as challenging but rewarding.

“It’s been amazing, you know right when it first happened there were a bunch of second thoughts, you know with people not knowing which direction, but with everyone buying into the process really early, we were able to adapt to the new coaches; we were able to learn the new offense,” Pape said. “But that was mainly the struggles, you know, just learning all the new stuff. I feel like we’re doing a great job of adapting to that stuff. It’s been a very fun summer, and ready for this season.”

Call praised the players’ commitment and leadership.

“Our kids’ ability to step in there, every challenge that we’ve given them, the expectations have raised, and they’ve accepted it, and they want to be good,” Call said. “Their ability to communicate with each other during the offseason and during the summer, trying to get kids out here. I’ve always told them, the special teams that I’ve been a part of, the state championship caliber teams are player-led, not coach-led.

“So that’s the challenge that we’ve given them, we want this to be a player-led team and we want them to increase the standards, not necessarily always coming from a coach’s perspective.”

The Bulldogs will open up the season hosting Stockdale at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

