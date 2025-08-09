Southwest Dragons prepare to defend 14-5A-D1 district title after undefeated season

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest High School Dragons football team hit the field this week to prepare for the upcoming season.

Last year, the Dragons went undefeated in district play with an 8-0 record, capturing the 14-5A-D1 championship. The team finished the season 12-1 overall, advancing to the Class 5A-D1 regional semifinals before their impressive run ended.

This season, the Dragons are predicted to defend their district title, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Linebacker Jamarcus Conyers, the preseason defensive MVP, is a key player to watch.

“It’s the 2025 football season, and nobody cares what we did in 2024,” Southwest head coach Alex Franco said.

The Dragons are focused on building on last year’s achievements as they enter the new season.

