Burbank-Luling football game canceled due to social media threat, Burbank principal says

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night’s Burbank-Luling football game has been canceled, according to Burbank High School and San Antonio Independent School District officials.

In a letter to parents obtained by KSAT, Burbank High School Principal Irene Talamantes told parents that the cancellation was due to a threat on social media.

“We are aware of a social media post that appears to be threatening toward our football game this evening in Luling, Texas, which law enforcement in both cities are actively investigating,” Talamantes wrote, in part. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our students, staff, and families, our team will not participate tonight.”

Both Burbank and Luling entered Thursday night with 0-2 records.

At this time, it is unclear if the game will be rescheduled later in the season.

