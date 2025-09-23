Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 5, 2025

Games being played on Sept. 25-27; High school football in San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

BGC Scores and Schedules 2025. (KSAT)

Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football being played on Sept. 25-27 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the BGC app.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

