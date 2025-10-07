BGC Game of the Week: New Braunfels, Boerne Champion set for District 13-5A-DII showdown

In a pivotal District 13-5A-D2 matchup, New Braunfels (5-0, 2-0) travels to face Boerne Champion (3-2, 1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Boerne ISD Stadium.

Both teams, coming off bye weeks, need a win to solidify their standing in one of the toughest districts in Texas.

New Braunfels, undefeated through five games, has dominated with an offense averaging over 35 points per game and a defense that’s allowed just 10 points combined in its last three contests.

Their most recent outing was a 42-3 rout of Victoria East.

The Unicorns’ 5-0 start is their best since 2007.

“It’s been great,” said New Braunfels head coach Brad Molder. “They said first time it’s since, I think 2007, since they started 5-0. The kids have bought in and are executing. But we can’t look forward too far, and we can’t worry about what’s happened already — we got to focus on Berne Champion this week and that’s it.”

“Record means nothing honestly,” said Unicorn junior offensive lineman Carter Jackson on his mentality facing the Chargers. “They’re a tough district opponent. We need to come in hard, good mentality, just keep playing together and playing smart and just play for each other.”

“It’s about us and I think we can keep this momentum going this week and hopefully we can come out with the win,” said New Braunfels junior linebacker Rocco DeSanto. “We just got to play hard, fight and keep on playing for each other.”

Boerne Champion, meanwhile, enters with a 1-1 district record after a high-scoring 57-50 win over Seguin and a 41-14 loss to reigning state champion Smithson Valley.

The Chargers’ challenging early district slate has forced them to adopt a playoff mindset, according to head coach Blane Ellis.

“We approached the game with a playoff mentality and we’re going to do that the rest of the season,” said Ellis. “We’re in a challenging district, we’re do or die every week. We have to approach with a playoff mentality each and every week.”

“This game is really important to us,” Boerne Champion senior wide receiver Brogan Dempsey said on facing the Unicorns. “We’ve circled this one for a long time and we just got to get mentally prepared.”

The Chargers are still seeking their first home win of the season.

“We’re looking for a big win,” said Chargers senior cornerback Brooks Warrick. “We haven’t won a home game yet, so we’re looking to take back our home field.”

