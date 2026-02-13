McCollum standout Zoey Yanez overcomes ACL injury, earns basketball scholarship to A&M-Kingsville

SAN ANTONIO – Despite what could have been a career-ending injury, McCollum girls basketball standout Zoey Yanez signed her commitment letter to Texas A&M University-Kingsville this week.

Yanez tore her ACL in October, but still received several offers to play at the next level.

She said it was difficult dealing with a significant injury during her senior season.

“The first couple of days, the first three days, I feel like those were the hardest for me,” Yanez said. “I didn’t know what the injury was. I didn’t know what I could and couldn’t do.

“I guess those days were — I guess I could say — maybe I can’t play college basketball,“ Yanez continued. ”But after I knew what it was and after I had surgery, I knew it was possible."

“Not a lot of players get this chance,” Yanez added.

McCollum coach Ernest Lopez said not many student-athletes can push through such adversity, keeping their head high and remaining optimistic. But in doing so, Lopez said Yanez elevated the entire program.

“We haven’t been able to put a value on how special she is,” Lopez said. “Our program was on the rise, and then she got there, and it felt like a rocket got put on our backs.

“We got to play some incredible games against some incredible opponents,” Lopez continued, “and Zoey was one of the biggest parts of every single game.”

Lopez said there will always be a special bond between them.

“She made some mistakes early on, and I got to see her learn and grow and be lucky enough to help her learn and grow,” Lopez said. “No matter where she goes in her college career, I’ll be able to think of Zoey Yanez and be extremely proud. I’ll be able to feel it in my chest when I go to a game that she’s playing in.”

Yanez becomes the second Javelina to come out of Lopez’s program, joining Texas A&M-Kingsville, which is 5-15 this season and 5-9 in Lone Star Conference play.

