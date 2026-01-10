Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
‘She wanted to come home’: Robb Elementary victim’s mother shares heartfelt testimony in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays
BCSO: 1 arrested, 7 immigrants detained in connection with stolen vehicle chase in Bexar County
Wife of Minnesota woman killed in ICE shooting: 'We had whistles. They had guns'
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
Rapper Fetty Wap released from prison early in drug trafficking case

Sports

McCollum girls basketball overwhelm Southwest Legacy, cruise to 73-35 win

McCollum will next face Southwest on the road Friday

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – McCollum girls basketball hosted Legacy on Friday night and controlled the game from start to finish.

In the first quarter, McCollum’s Isabella Mancha came up with a steal and finished at the basket for two points, giving the Cowboys an early 6-0 lead.

Legacy answered on the next possession as Garnell Zor pushed the ball up the court on a fast break and converted a layup while drawing a foul to make it 6-2.

McCollum continued to pull away in the first half. Noelisa Espinoza drove into the paint and found an open lane for a layup, extending the lead to 34-16.

McCollum stayed in control throughout the game, defeating the Titans 73-35.

“The defense always fuels our offense, so we try to get out in transition and run a little bit,” McCollum head coach Ernest Lopez said.

“I think our offense went really well, and our defense started with high intensity,” said Aaliyah Mancha, a senior shooting guard for McCollum.

McCollum will play Southwest on the road on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos