McCollum girls basketball overwhelm Southwest Legacy, cruise to 73-35 win

SAN ANTONIO – McCollum girls basketball hosted Legacy on Friday night and controlled the game from start to finish.

In the first quarter, McCollum’s Isabella Mancha came up with a steal and finished at the basket for two points, giving the Cowboys an early 6-0 lead.

Legacy answered on the next possession as Garnell Zor pushed the ball up the court on a fast break and converted a layup while drawing a foul to make it 6-2.

McCollum continued to pull away in the first half. Noelisa Espinoza drove into the paint and found an open lane for a layup, extending the lead to 34-16.

McCollum stayed in control throughout the game, defeating the Titans 73-35.

“The defense always fuels our offense, so we try to get out in transition and run a little bit,” McCollum head coach Ernest Lopez said.

“I think our offense went really well, and our defense started with high intensity,” said Aaliyah Mancha, a senior shooting guard for McCollum.

McCollum will play Southwest on the road on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.