Judson, Sotomayor players repping school with pride ahead of San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area for the third-straight spring.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Sunday, Feb. 1, was media day, and KSAT 12 Sports was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Friday’s featured players will play on Team White from Judson and Sotomayor high schools:

• Brooklyn Hawkins, Post, Judson High School

• Anaya Williams, Guard, Judson High School

• Jordan Pete, Guard, Sotomayor High School

• Jaylen Crittendon, Guard, Judson High School

• Gerald O’Neal, Guard, Judson High School

• Olubunmi Odewole, Guard, Sotomayor High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.