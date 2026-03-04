Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Davenport Wolves advance to regional final after 75-53 win over Beeville Jones

Davenport will play the winner of Austin LBJ and Brazosport

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Davenport boys basketball advanced to the 4A Division I regional final after defeating Beeville Jones on Tuesday night.

The Wolves struck first, as Joseph Danielsen connected from beyond the arc to give the Wolves an early spark.

Danielsen continued to make an impact, finding Ryan Nguyen in transition for a basket in the paint as the ball rolled around the rim and fell through.

Davenport pulled away for a 75-53 victory to advance to the regional final. It will take on the winner of Austin LBJ and Brazosport.

