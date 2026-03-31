Final Team Blue players revealed for 2026 SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to meet the final group of San Antonio Sports All-Star Game basketball players.

The KSAT Sports team has introduced you to the all-stars competing in the games, skills competition and 3-point contest.

In the video above, we feature Team Blue’s six student-athletes from MacArthur, John Jay, Poth, Pieper and McCollum high schools — all of whom are excited to be selected.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Monday’s featured players:

Faith Thomas, MacArthur High School

Ellie Lee, MacArthur High School

Emmaries Baldwin, John Jay High School

Koy Moczygemba, Poth High School

Mayson Thomas, Pieper High School

Dominick Camacho, McCollum High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym and will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.