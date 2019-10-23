Week 8 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays from Judson, Madison, Harlandale

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 8 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Judson's Mike Chandler, Darius Hughes, Antony Shelton

Madison's Darien Gill and Michael Garza

Harlandale's Nicholas Veliz and Ruben Gonzalez

Brackenridge's Julian Cameron

East Central's Walter Johnson

Burbank's Toby Korrodi

New Braunfels' Peyton Driggers

Wimberley's Cooper McCollum

