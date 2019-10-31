Week 9 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Roosevelt, Judson, Brennan

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 9 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

Roosevelt's Rashod Owens and Dewayne Coleman

Madison's Darien Gil

Judson's Mike Chandler

O'Connor's David Dodd and John Locke

New Braunfels' Peyton Driggers

Brennan's Daryon Tolefree and Keion Thomas

Southwest Legacy's Zazar Tovar

Brackenridge's Jade Rios

Highlands' David Cruz

Warren's Devon Yeagin

