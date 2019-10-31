Week 9 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Roosevelt, Judson, Brennan

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 9 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Roosevelt's Rashod Owens and Dewayne Coleman
Madison's Darien Gil
Judson's Mike Chandler
O'Connor's David Dodd and John Locke
New Braunfels' Peyton Driggers
Brennan's Daryon Tolefree and Keion Thomas
Southwest Legacy's Zazar Tovar
Brackenridge's Jade Rios
Highlands' David Cruz
Warren's Devon Yeagin
Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.
