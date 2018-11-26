Texas AM

Former NFL player Kevin Faulk, Texas A&M staffer brawl on field after LSU game

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

A fight that involved staff members of Texas A&M and LSU broke out on the field following the Aggies thrilling seven overtime victory Saturday night in College Station.

Hilary Scheinuk, a photographer with the Baton Rouge Advocate, captured a photo of the fight and videos posted online spread across social media.

The LSU staffer was identified as former NFL running back Kevin Faulk, who is now the university’s director of player development.

Texas A&M has not publicly released the identity of the staffer involved in the scuffle, who had a game credential.

There are multiple reports that say the man was Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

According to The Daily Advertiser,  Faulk and the staffer got into the fight after the staffer allegedly punched LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Kragthorpe told the Louisiana website, the punch came out of nowhere and he was struck in the pacemaker.

He said that the entire incident began when Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig approached LSU coaches immediately after the game.

"Dameyune Craig started the whole thing," Kragthorpe told the Advertiser. "Just trash talking and yelling and screaming a bunch of crap."

Craig was on LSU’s staff two years ago, but was fired by current head coach Ed Orgeron.

The Southeastern Conference has not commented on the fight, but said they have been in contact with both schools.

