Former NFL player Kevin Faulk, Texas A&M staffer brawl on field after LSU game

A fight that involved staff members of Texas A&M and LSU broke out on the field following the Aggies thrilling seven overtime victory Saturday night in College Station.

Hilary Scheinuk, a photographer with the Baton Rouge Advocate, captured a photo of the fight and videos posted online spread across social media.

The LSU staffer was identified as former NFL running back Kevin Faulk, who is now the university’s director of player development.

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Texas A&M has not publicly released the identity of the staffer involved in the scuffle, who had a game credential.

There are multiple reports that say the man was Cole Fisher, the nephew of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

According to The Daily Advertiser, Faulk and the staffer got into the fight after the staffer allegedly punched LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Fight breaks out between LSU assistant and Aggie assistant. It’s a rivalry #TAMUvsLSU pic.twitter.com/JHUihGToX4 — Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) November 25, 2018

Kragthorpe told the Louisiana website, the punch came out of nowhere and he was struck in the pacemaker.

He said that the entire incident began when Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig approached LSU coaches immediately after the game.

Bottom left of the video, see: Red Shirt Guy, Craig, Kragthorpe, and Sternberger.https://t.co/KeGpIBPUT6 — Chuck Gay (@chuckgtx) November 26, 2018

"Dameyune Craig started the whole thing," Kragthorpe told the Advertiser. "Just trash talking and yelling and screaming a bunch of crap."

Craig was on LSU’s staff two years ago, but was fired by current head coach Ed Orgeron.

The Southeastern Conference has not commented on the fight, but said they have been in contact with both schools.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.