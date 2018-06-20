Alliance of American Football announces San Antonio as new franchise

SAN ANTONIO - The Alliance of American Football officially announced Wednesday that San Antonio will be the league's eighth professional franchise.

KSAT 12 confirmed the league will host a press conference Thursday with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and city officials to introduce Alliance San Antonio and unveil the team’s head coach.

The league features eight teams with 50-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule in the spring, beginning Feb. 9, 2019 on CBS.

Look familiar? 😏 City #8 comes to you from the great state of Texas, San Antonio to be exact.

Two playoff rounds will then be held, culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

The league will be overseen by longtime NFL general manager Bill Polian, former NFL players and TV executives.

Rules that differentiate from the NFL include no kickoffs or extra points.

A team must go for two-points after every touchdown and the play clock will be 30 seconds, 10 seconds shorter than the NFL. Independent medical officials will handle head-safety protocols.

The other seven cities and their head coaches for the inaugural season have been unveiled. They are:

Alliance Orlando - Steve Spurrier

Alliance Atlanta - Brad Childress

Alliance Memphis - Mike Singletary

Alliance Salt Lake - Dennis Erickson

Alliance Phoenix - Rick Neuheisel

Alliance San Diego - Mike Martz

Alliance Birmingham - Tim Lewis

Alliance San Antonio - Head Coach TBD

