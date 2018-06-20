Football

Alliance of American Football announces San Antonio as new franchise

AAF begins play in February 2019

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The Alliance of American Football officially announced Wednesday that San Antonio will be the league's eighth professional franchise.

KSAT 12 confirmed the league will host a press conference Thursday with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and city officials to introduce Alliance San Antonio and unveil the team’s head coach.

The league features eight teams with 50-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule in the spring, beginning Feb. 9, 2019 on CBS.

Two playoff rounds will then be held, culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

The league will be overseen by longtime NFL general manager Bill Polian, former NFL players and TV executives.

Rules that differentiate from the NFL include no kickoffs or extra points.

A team must go for two-points after every touchdown and the play clock will be 30 seconds, 10 seconds shorter than the NFL. Independent medical officials will handle head-safety protocols.

The other seven cities and their head coaches for the inaugural season have been unveiled. They are:

  • Alliance Orlando - Steve Spurrier
  • Alliance Atlanta - Brad Childress
  • Alliance Memphis - Mike Singletary
  • Alliance Salt Lake - Dennis Erickson
  • Alliance Phoenix - Rick Neuheisel   
  • Alliance San Diego - Mike Martz
  • Alliance Birmingham - Tim Lewis
  • Alliance San Antonio - Head Coach TBD

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.