Funny Video: Tony Romo pranked with fake snake on golf course

CARROLLTON, Texas - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo still has the moves.

He was caught on camera Wednesday jumping at the sight of a fake rattlesnake at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

Basketball star Deron Williams pranked the former NFL player and shared the video to Instagram saying, "All this proves is if they put u back there for a few snaps u could shake off them ankle tackles. Now on the other hand if that was a real snake the first time u walked by it you would have gotten bit."

Romo walks by the fake snake once without noticing, but the second time around he gets a little air time with the jump-back.

Check it out:

***VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

There's an entire Instagram page dedicated to fake snake pranks at golf courses. If you want to see more just look up @Hissalot on Instagram.

*****SOME VIDEOS CONTAIN GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.