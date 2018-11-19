Scholar Athlete: Tammy Jo Grohman, St. Anthony High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

My senior year is exciting because even though I am wrapping up my years in high school, I am building the foundations for my future. I have made long-lasting friendships at St. Anthony Catholic High School and I feel confident and prepared for my life after high school. The exciting part is making the memories and building relationships that will last a lifetime.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My drive definitely comes instinctively and my ability to stay positive and growth is mainly because of the tremendous support from my family. I have a drive to continue my personal growth on and off the court. This drive is what helps to keep motivated even when times get tough. I feel blessed because I am the youngest of 4 children; my other siblings all have been successful in their lives in college and with their careers. I feel as if they have showed me the result of hard work and dedication. My goal is to continue in their footsteps.

Every student athlete wants to succeed. Student athletes not only have a hard academic schedule, but they devote many hours a week to their sport. The life of a student athlete is not typical or relaxing, but it is fulfilling. If you focus too deeply on sports with no room for academics, family or a social life, your mind will suffer. Great student athletes should nurture all aspects of their lives by staying positive and striving for BALANCE. This will carry over from the classroom to the court.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

St. Anthony is a college preparatory preparing young men and women for positions of leadership and responsibility. The schools demanding academic, athletics and extra-curricular activities helps students with their academic and career goals. I real enjoy the College Connection with the University of the Incarnate Word. High school juniors and seniors can earn up to 30 hours of college credit while attending high school. Students are eligible for any course available to entering UIW freshman. Courses are taught at the university by UIW faculty and classes are filled with other university students, with the same syllabus, textbook and curriculum as any class on campus. Credits are transferable to any other accredited college or university.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am currently undecided as to the university I will attend, however in the fall I plan on majoring in engineering. I am currently taking intro to engineering at UIW and enjoy the class very much. I am not sure what specific branch of engineering I'd like to pursue, but my attention to detail and math-oriented skills fit into the engineering process. Like the quote says: "As engineers, we are going to be in a position to change the world -- not just study it."

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could possess any superpower, it would have to be the ability to fly because I would be able to travel the world with ease. I want to travel the world so that I can learn about other cultures, people, environments, ecosystems, language and architecture.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity or athlete to senior prom I would bring the Canadian rapper, Drake. After watching a special on World News Tonight with Diane Sawyer, Drake announced he would be donating an entire recording studio to Strawberry Mansion High School, one of Philadelphia's most dangerous schools.

His contribution sparked a surge of other donations toward the high school, and according to Forbes, the school's college acceptance numbers have already doubled. What I like about this is Drake's a role model for a lot of young people, and by donating to this high school and making it better, he is sending message to young people that education is important.



