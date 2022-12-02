University of the Incarnate Word head football coach to take Texas State job

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Incarnate Word football coach has accepted the head coaching position at Texas State University, the school announced Friday.

G.J. Kinne, a former quarterback at Tulsa, took the reigns of the Cardinals’ football program this year and in his first season led the team to a 10-1 record and a second straight Southland Conference title. The team plays Furman in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium this Saturday.

The university sent out a press release.

“We would like to take this time to thank Coach Kinne for leading one of the most successful seasons in Cardinal football history… a season that is far from over for Coach Kinne and our UIW student-athletes. Kinne will continue to lead the team as the UIW Cardinals look to advance in the FCS playoffs and chase a National Championship. We want to invite all of San Antonio to continue to support our student-athletes as they work to achieve their ultimate goal. Go Cards!”

A source told ESPN that Kinne is meeting with his current team to tell them the news and will Zoom his new team on Friday.

“It’s with great honor that I’m accepting the call to be next head football coach of the Texas State Bobcats,” Kinne said. “We are going to play fast, have relentless energy, and when the going gets tough, have the mental confidence to win tight games in the second half and represent the state of Texas. Eat ‘Em Up!”

Under Kinne’s guidance, quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. was named as a finalist for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which goes to the national offensive player of the year in FCS. Scott, a senior, has completed 240 of 328 passes (73%) for 3,791 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as a Cardinal, setting the record for passing TDs and touchdowns responsible for in a season and he’s tied the record for most touchdowns in a single game with seven.

Kinne took the job after the previous head coach, Eric Morris, took the offensive coordinator job at Washington State. Morris had led the Cardinals to two Southland Conference titles (2018, 2021) and left the program as the record holder for most wins with 24.

“We are beyond excited to have G.J. lead the next era of Texas State football,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “We had a tremendous pool of candidates and interest in this role, and Coach Kinne stood out from them all as he is a proven mastermind behind a new-wave offense, a champion with an NFL background, and has a pedigree rooted in Texas.”

