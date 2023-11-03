How Victor Wenbanyama is already making a national impact

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a slam dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA game at Frost Bank Center on October 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 126-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama fever is already in full force.

Just how much?

Consider that since the rookie sensation in the NBA was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, TV executives are making the Spurs a priority after making them an afterthought last year.

The NBA has given the Spurs 19 nationally televised games so the world can bear witness to the absolute marvel that is Wembanyama. This is an outstanding leap compared to the four nationally televised games the team had in the 2022-23 season.

His dominant performance over the Suns and Kevin Durant on Thursday is proving the hype right.

Wembanyama’s arrival has seemingly revitalized the Spurs franchise, and with a big chunk of nationally televised games, even more people will have the opportunity to see the 7-foot-4 phenomenon.

Wemby is the NBA’s latest sensation who has been predicted as a generational talent. This is based not only his enormous size, but also the otherworldly skillset and maturity he’s developed as a 19-year-old. Basketball observers around the world believe that he’s the greatest draft prospect since LeBron James, at least.

Most of the world hasn’t yet had the opportunity to witness the supernatural talents of Wembanyama because he’s spent his entire career in France.

One would have to have their ears to the ground to truly understand who he was before he was drafted, which added to his allure, making him seem like a tall tale.

You can already see Wembanyama’s impact on this franchise’s fanbase based on the team’s home opener hosting the Dallas Mavericks, where fans filled the Frost Bank Center to the brim resulting in a full house.

One thing’s for sure: this is only the beginning of Wembanyama’s career and he’s already showing the world that he is nothing short of a professional who is built for the moment, especially with his latest outing against the Phoenix Suns. Wembanyama put up a massive 38 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, while also winning the game in enemy territory.

The future is bright for the Spurs franchise, especially with such a young roster including Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones and Zach Collins. Vassell and Collins have both signed contract extensions with the franchise this offseason, which locks up some of the team’s young core.

One of the most integral pieces to this franchise’s rebuild is Gregg Popovich, who hinted at retiring last season, maybe the Spurs getting a generational player such as Wembanyama changed the legendary coach’s mind. Popovich signed a five-year extension with the team, making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

Wembanyama’s presence has single-handedly changed the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs for years to come and it is evident that all of those present in his newly adopted community believe in his ability wholeheartedly.