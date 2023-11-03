Five things to know about Victor Wembanyama’s dominant breakout game for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama pumps his fist after the team's win over the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The Spurs won 115-114. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama has arrived. The Spurs rookie phenom put on a show on Thursday night as San Antonio swept a two-game series against the Phoenix Suns, one of the favorites to win the Western Conference.

Wemby scored a season-high 38 points and added 10 rebounds in only the fifth game of his NBA career.

Here’s five things to know about Wemby’s breakout game.

Reaching Shaq-like levels

Wemby’s big night put him in rarified air. Wembanyama is the first player to have 85-plus points, 35-plus rebounds and 10-plus blocks in his first five career games since Shaquille O’Neal did it in 1992, according to the Spurs media relations department. Through five games, Wemby is averaging 20.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Victor. Wembanyama. Unreal. Wemby scores 38 pts, adds 10 rebs with 2 blocks to lead the Spurs to back-to-back road wins in Phoenix. He’s the first player since Shaq with 85+ pts, 35+ rebs and 10+ blocks through first five games. #GoSpursGo #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/LaNPVpKSaU — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) November 3, 2023

Reaching LeBron and Durant-like levels

Wemby’s historic night also matched what two future Hall of Fame players did early in their careers. According to the NBA, since blocks were tracked in 1973-74, only three teenagers have recorded 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 2-plus blocks in a game: LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Incredible.

Reaching David Robinson-like levels

Wemby’s 38-point outing is tied for third all-time in Spurs franchise history for rookie scoring. The only other Spurs player who has had more points than Wemby during his rookie season is David Robinson. The Admiral scored 41, 39 and 38 points during his rookie season with the Spurs, but he was 24 years old. Wembanyama is only 19!

Crunch time Wemby

After five games, one thing is for sure. Wemby is not afraid to make plays or take shots in clutch moments. ESPN’s First Take posted a graphic on Friday morning that showed Wemby currently has the third most “clutch time points” in the NBA behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic and ahead of Steph Curry. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night and now is the league leader in fourth quarter efficiency.

Wemby the “real deal”

It didn’t take long for national media to get on the Wemby train as NBA “X” posts, formerly Twitter, were abuzz on Thursday night. Several NBA analysts and commentators shared their thoughts on Wembanyama. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on Friday that Wembanyama is “the real deal.” Wemby and the Spurs will be back home for Sunday afternoon’s home game against Toronto.

"He can ball. He's a special talent man. ... Wembanyama's the real deal. He'll probably be an All-Star as a rookie."



—@stephenasmith on Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/7sxsuMJYsK — First Take (@FirstTake) November 3, 2023

I’m gonna wander around LA right now in the dark in my slippers trying to process what just happened with Wemby. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 3, 2023

.@NBA commissioner Adam Silver says rookie Victor Wembanyama "has that opportunity to be one of the truly great players in the league." pic.twitter.com/py5tPqwczI — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 3, 2023

