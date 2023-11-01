‘Long donut’: Charles Barkley confuses Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama with question about churros

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's first round draft pick, center, talks to the media during an NBA basketball media day in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night with a last-second layup for a thrilling 115-114 victory, but much of the postgame chatter centered around one thing: churros.

During TNT’s postgame interview with Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to discuss the big win, “Inside The NBA” analyst and commentator Charles Barkley asked Wembanyama if he knows how to say “churro” in French.

Wembanyama gave a perplexed look and said he didn’t know what a churro was. Barkley responded by saying he should know because he’s “been in San Antonio long enough.”

Fellow NBA analyst Kenny Smith jumped in the conversation and said a churro was a “dessert” while Barkley described it as a “long donut.”

Wembanyama said he needed to “try it out” and called on San Antonians to help him get his hands on the sweet snack. The funny exchange went viral and is the latest example of the rookie endearing himself to the city.

Wemby has embraced the culture since his arrival and genuinely seems interested in learning about all things San Antonio, including the food.

Barkley has had a checkered relationship with the city because of comments he’s made in the past about the weight and appearance of San Antonio women. It’s unclear whether this was another veiled jab at the city or if the former Round Mound of Rebound is just a fan of the deep-fried dessert.

Check out the clip below, and someone needs to get Wemby a churro, stat!