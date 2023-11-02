San Antonio Spurs release Nike NBA City Edition uniforms paying tribute to HemisFair ‘68, Tower of the Americas

The Hemisfair city edition jersey is shown at the San Antonio Spurs practice facility in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs pay tribute to HemisFair ‘68 and the Tower of the Americas in their 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, released Thursday.

The Spurs said the City Edition collection, which features earth-tone shades of terracotta pink, sunflower yellow, succulent green, saffron orange and brown, is on sale now at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center and on SpursFanShop.com.

The retail collection includes jerseys, pullovers, caps, shirts and other accessories, with prices ranging from under $10 to $270.

The Spurs also released images of the City Edition court, which has the same color palette and matches the uniforms.

Installation of the San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 City Edition Court in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2023 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

The center features the Hemisfair logo, plus the phrase “Viva Spurs” courtside.

“This uniform design is inspired by HemisFair’s legacy and the role it played launching San Antonio onto the global stage and fostering its multicultural identity,” Becky Kimbro, the senior vice president of brand engagement, said in a news release. “The World’s Fair was the first officially designated international exposition in the Southwest United States and made the late ‘60s a pivotal time in our city. We saw this era as the perfect illustration of the growth and vibrancy embodied by both our community and our team.”

The Spurs will wear their City Edition uniforms for the first time in the Nov. 10 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves — the first of their in-season tournament games. The court will make its debut on Nov. 20 when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

There are 10 City Nights, presented by Michelob ULTRA, that will take place throughout the 2023-24 season.

Installation of the San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 City Edition Court in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2023 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

Installation of the San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 City Edition Court in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2023 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham and San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones pose for a photo during internal content day at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs) (©2023 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

