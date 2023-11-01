Going to a San Antonio Spurs home game? Try these new food, drink options

La Panadería's third San Antonio location will open this Friday, April 2 at La Cantera Heights. Credit: Giant Noise for La Panadería

SAN ANTONIO – Basketball fans who visit the Frost Bank Center during the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs season have new food offerings to look forward to.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment and the Silver & Black Experience, powered by Aramark, announced the eight local, minority-owned restaurants that were chosen as part of the Spurs Culinary Residency.

The eight restaurants will take turns selling dishes at a dedicated concession stand near the H-E-B Fan Zone. Each eatery will be featured for up to nine games.

They include:

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets serves pastries like apple pie, opera cakes and macarons, and other Mediterranean delicacies like walnut baklava, kanafeh pastries and meat pies.

Fruteria Chavez serves elote, mangonadas, raspas, fruit cups and other Mexican-inspired treats.

Howzit Hawaiian Kitchen sells comfort food from Hawaii.

Jacked! Potato sells loaded baked potatoes.

La Panadería serves its popular handmade bread and pan dulce.

Ming’s Thing serves Asian comfort food.

Panda Brothers serves Chinese fusion dishes.

Pat and Kim Bakery sells a variety of baked goods.

The program also includes professional development opportunities led by SSE.

SSE also announced other food and drink options that are open throughout the arena, including the new food hall concept, SA Central, on the Plaza Level.

SA Central, near Section 109, includes Bunz Burgers, Fruteria by Johnny Hernandez, Shuck Shack, and Two Brothers BBQ.

The Plaza Level also includes The Beignet Stand (which was part of the 2022-23 Spurs Culinary Program) at Section 121 and Super Bien at Section 117.

Davila’s BBQ has opened a second location on the Frost Club Level. That level also includes Crust Pizza, Fries and Floats, and Garrison Brothers.

Also, the newly renovated Agave Club opened at the Terrace Level.

“We are excited to welcome fans to the newly named Frost Bank Center with diverse culinary options,” Kevin Barker, the associate director of culinary experience for SS&E, said in a news release. “These hand-selected food and beverage offerings are part of our efforts to heighten our fan experience with flavorful picks that we know they’ll crave.”

The food options will be available during Spurs home games.