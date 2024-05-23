Clerk hospitalized after being shot in chest at Northeast Side food mart, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A clerk working at a food mart was shot in the upper chest during a robbery on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the El Sendero Food Mart in the 1200 block of El Sendero Street, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive and El Dorado Elementary School.

According to police, officers arrived to find the clerk shot in the upper chest. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There’s currently no word on his condition.

Police said the shooter was wearing a mask and ran away on foot. He has not been found. SAPD did not specify if he made off with any money.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.