🌞 This weekend: Unofficial start of summer vacation, free downtown San Antonio concerts

Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area, is now open in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

This weekend marks Memorial Day weekend, which also means it is the unofficial start of summer vacations and tubing season.

If you’re looking to stay in San Antonio or venture out of the city limits on this three-day weekend, here’s what to know. (Just make sure to plan ahead and stay hydrated because it’ll be warm!)

Memorial Day weekend festivities

FREE CONCERTS: The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter will return for a second year. The free concerts start on Friday and continue through Sunday. The concerts in downtown San Antonio will continue on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Click here to view the lineup.

CRAWFISH FEST: The Crawfish Festival will take over the Marktplatz in downtown Fredericksburg, 126 W. Main St., from Friday through Sunday. It will include Cajun food, live music, family-friendly activities, vendors, arts and crafts, and more. Read our preview here

RIVER RULES: The City of New Braunfels reminds residents and those visiting the Comal and Guadalupe rivers about its disposable container ordinance ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The ordinance prohibits beverages and food in disposable containers on the river within city limits. Read all about it here

SWIMMING HOLES: People who need to take a chill pill in this Texas heat have plenty of rivers, lakes and other swimming holes to choose from. Luckily, San Antonio is surrounded by places to take a dip when the weather is hot. Click here for a list.

SPLASH PADS: If rivers, lakes and pools are out of reach, there are several splash pads to choose from around San Antonio, New Braunfels and Seguin. Take a look at our list of splash pads here

SWEAT-N-SERVE: The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a Memorial Day event to honor service men and women. The Sweat-N-Serve event on Monday welcomes everyone to get in a great workout and help with volunteering to make Concepcion Park a better place. The free Sweat-N-Serve will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Concepcion Park on 600 Theo Parkway. Read our story here

LOOKING FOR TREASURE? Mission San Jose will host a sign-seeking scavenger hunt to help people find educational treasure. National Scavenger Hunt Day is on Friday, May 24, and Mission San Jose will highlight its new signs around the park to help people learn and have fun. The hunt is between Friday and Sunday. Read our story here

Pictured is Mission San Jose in San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. (Photo provided by National Park Service) (�2018 VISIO photography)

Thursday, May 23

LET'S GO DANCING: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will open registration for summer dance and music classes on Thursday. Read our story here

NEW EXHIBIT: Renowned artist Anel Flores will open a new retrospective exhibition featuring her work and that of eight other artists from San Antonio's queer community at the Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio. The "I Am Home" exhibition will kick off with a reception on Thursday. Read our story here

Saturday, May 25

SUMMER KICKOFF: The Palm Heights Community Center will host a summer kickoff party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1201 West Malone. The party will include games, prizes, music, face painting, snacks and beverages, and resource booths. Read our story here

SHARK!: The Witte Museum is set to open its new blockbuster exhibition featuring sharks this Saturday. The Witte Museum said visitors can enjoy 10 scientifically accurate life-sized models of sharks from around the world and get hands-on through unique artifacts and tactile displays from Saturday to Sept. 2 in the Mays Family Center. Read our story here

BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will play the Birmingham Stallions at the Alamodome at 2 p.m. Click here to read all about the Brahmas.